DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Pakistan Dawood Ibrahim Death News: The news on Dawood quickly went viral on social media in Pakistan. The news is that someone has tried to kill India's most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. As per reports, someone has poisoned Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood was admitted to Karachi Hospital. Dawood's condition is bad. It is claimed that after poisoning of Dawood and his hospitalization, Pakistan has stopped internet service.

