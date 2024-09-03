Advertisement
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
It is believed that when a ruler gets history written by his courtiers, he exaggerates his greatness and the vices of his opponents. In India too, questions are being raised about the writing of history by court historians. One question that has been raised is whether Akbar is great or Maharana Pratap? Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar says that Akbar was not great, he was a robber. What is the whole controversy. Watch the report

