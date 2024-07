videoDetails

DNA: Decline in India's vulture population

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:22 AM IST

It has become almost impossible to see vultures in India. Because the number of vultures in India has declined very rapidly in the last thirty years. But do you know that due to the decreasing number of vultures, about one lakh people are dying every year in India? A study has shown that the decline in the number of vultures can cause the death of more than one lakh people every year.