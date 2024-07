videoDetails

DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

In Uttarakhand, PWD has conducted a study on all the bridges, landslide areas and roads of the state... and the report prepared on this study... is a red alert... that disaster can occur in Uttarakhand at any time. ..More than 200 Landslide Prone Zones have been identified in Uttarakhand..that is, those areas..where landslides can happen at any time.