videoDetails

DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Wrestlers have once again opened a front against Wrestling Association President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh at Jantar Mantar. During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police said that today it will register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh on the complaint of the wrestlers.