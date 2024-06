videoDetails

IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Top Weather News: Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Madhya Pradesh. Rain alert has been issued in 38 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, heat wave alert has also been issued in 6 districts. Know in detail about the weather condition of Madhya Pradesh?