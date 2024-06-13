Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757314
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Limit lifted from offline registration of Chardham Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Good news for Chardham pilgrims. Now there is no limit on offline registration of Chardham Yatra. All the backlog of offline registration will now be completed.

All Videos

IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon04:19
IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh
Udhampur Forests catches fire
Play Icon02:58
Udhampur Forests catches fire
Merchant Ship Attacked in Red Sea
Play Icon02:30
Merchant Ship Attacked in Red Sea
Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Muslim reservation in education
Play Icon03:19
 Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Muslim reservation in education
GST Raids on Kuber Tobacco Factory in UP's Sambhal
Play Icon02:38
GST Raids on Kuber Tobacco Factory in UP's Sambhal

Trending Videos

IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh
play icon4:19
IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh
Udhampur Forests catches fire
play icon2:58
Udhampur Forests catches fire
Merchant Ship Attacked in Red Sea
play icon2:30
Merchant Ship Attacked in Red Sea
Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Muslim reservation in education
play icon3:19
Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Muslim reservation in education
GST Raids on Kuber Tobacco Factory in UP's Sambhal
play icon2:38
GST Raids on Kuber Tobacco Factory in UP's Sambhal