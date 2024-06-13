हिन्दी
Limit lifted from offline registration of Chardham Yatra
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jun 13, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Good news for Chardham pilgrims. Now there is no limit on offline registration of Chardham Yatra. All the backlog of offline registration will now be completed.
