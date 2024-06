videoDetails

DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Successful heart surgery of a dog has been done at Max Pets Hospital located in East of Kailash, Delhi. This 7 year old dog had a problem of valve blockage in his heart. After which heart surgery was done on the dog and its life was saved. The good thing is that the dog has made a good recovery after heart surgery.