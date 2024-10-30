Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2813637https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-double-standards-of-bollywood-stars-on-hindu-festivals-2813637.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today in DNA we will decode the double standards of Bollywood stars..in whose films Diwali scenes are not complete without bursting crackers..but on bursting crackers on Diwali day these same film stars start preaching that bursting crackers on Diwali causes pollution..they argue that bursting crackers on Diwali causes problems to animals..bursting crackers on Diwali causes this problem..that problem..it seems as if giving the message of No Crackers Diwali has become a fashion in Bollywood.

All Videos

DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
Play Icon03:24
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
Heavy rains flood roads in Saudi Arabia
Play Icon01:08
 Heavy rains flood roads in Saudi Arabia
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims Mother
Play Icon01:05
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims Mother
Watch Exclusive Interview of Pappu Yadav on Death Threat
Play Icon12:48
Watch Exclusive Interview of Pappu Yadav on Death Threat
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Firecrackers Ban
Play Icon24:12
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Firecrackers Ban

Trending Videos

DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
play icon3:24
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
Heavy rains flood roads in Saudi Arabia
play icon1:8
Heavy rains flood roads in Saudi Arabia
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims Mother
play icon1:5
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims Mother
Watch Exclusive Interview of Pappu Yadav on Death Threat
play icon12:48
Watch Exclusive Interview of Pappu Yadav on Death Threat
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Firecrackers Ban
play icon24:12
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Firecrackers Ban
NEWS ON ONE CLICK