DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Today in DNA we will decode the double standards of Bollywood stars..in whose films Diwali scenes are not complete without bursting crackers..but on bursting crackers on Diwali day these same film stars start preaching that bursting crackers on Diwali causes pollution..they argue that bursting crackers on Diwali causes problems to animals..bursting crackers on Diwali causes this problem..that problem..it seems as if giving the message of No Crackers Diwali has become a fashion in Bollywood.