DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

Sheikha Mahra Bint, daughter of UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess of Dubai, has divorced her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid...that too by posting on the social media platform Instagram. Posting on Instagram, Rajkumari wrote, "Dear husband... as you must be busy with other people. Therefore I announce our divorce." Princess Mahara had married Sheikh Mana Bin on May 27 last year, but now her decision of divorce has surprised everyone.