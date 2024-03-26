Advertisement
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth

Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
As the desire for electronic goods is increasing in the country and the world, those gadgets are now strangulating our environment by becoming poison. UN's The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report on E-Waste has been released in which the tsunami of E-Waste is mentioned. According to this report, 62 million tonnes of electronic waste is being generated annually globally.

DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action
PM Modi Speaks With Rekha Patra, BJP Candidate And Sandeshkhali Victim
PM Modi Speaks With Rekha Patra, BJP Candidate And Sandeshkhali Victim

