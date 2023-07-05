trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631390
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!

Jul 05, 2023
Last 3rd and 4th July has been considered as the hottest day on earth. Many claims have been made by presenting the report of America's average global temperature. The reason for the increasing temperature is the effect of El-Nino and increasing carbon dioxide.
