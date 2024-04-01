Advertisement
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India

Apr 01, 2024
A law made by the British still operates in Mira Road and Bhayandar area. Even today, if the people living in this area have to buy any land, build a house on a plot, or get reconstruction done in place of an old building, then they have to pay Lagaan to a company called The Estate Investment Company. . And the Lagaan is also not small or big. This extortion is done at the rate of Rs 150 per square feet to Rs 500 per square feet.

