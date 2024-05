videoDetails

DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Iran's President Ibrahim Raisi has died in a helicopter crash. 5 days of national mourning has been declared in Iran. The last rites of Ibrahim Raisi will be performed in Tabriz itself. Raisi was returning from Azerbaijan after inaugurating a dam. Iran's Foreign Minister, some other officials and 2 pilots were with him in the helicopter.