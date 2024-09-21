videoDetails

DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

UP Encounter Politics: In a swift move, Ajay Yadav, linked to the same gang as Mangesh Yadav, was encountered by the UP police today. This follows the controversy when the Samajwadi Party accused Yogi Adityanath’s government of caste-based encounters. Despite opposition criticism, Yogi remains unfazed, with police bringing Yadav to the media in a now-common wheelchair style. The message is clear: caste politics won't deter Yogi’s law-and-order drive in Uttar Pradesh.