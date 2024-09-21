Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796250https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-encounter-politics-in-uttar-pradesh-yogi-adityanaths-firm-stance-2796250.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Encounter Politics: In a swift move, Ajay Yadav, linked to the same gang as Mangesh Yadav, was encountered by the UP police today. This follows the controversy when the Samajwadi Party accused Yogi Adityanath’s government of caste-based encounters. Despite opposition criticism, Yogi remains unfazed, with police bringing Yadav to the media in a now-common wheelchair style. The message is clear: caste politics won't deter Yogi’s law-and-order drive in Uttar Pradesh.

All Videos

DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
Play Icon04:54
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
Play Icon08:19
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
Play Icon05:07
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
Baat Pate Ki: UP STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter
Play Icon30:53
Baat Pate Ki: UP STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Claims on 6 Temple
Play Icon36:20
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Claims on 6 Temple

Trending Videos

DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
play icon4:54
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
play icon8:19
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
play icon5:7
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
Baat Pate Ki: UP STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter
play icon30:53
Baat Pate Ki: UP STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Claims on 6 Temple
play icon36:20
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Claims on 6 Temple