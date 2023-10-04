trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671041
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Ram Mandir Construction Update: During the last three and a half years, Zee News has done ground reporting several times from the site of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Today in DNA we will fulfill the wish of Ram devotees who want to know how far the construction work of Ram temple has reached and how much work is still left. Take a look at the place where Ramlala will sit in the Ram temple.
