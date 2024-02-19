trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723007
DNA: Farmers reject Centre's new proposal on MSP

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Farmers are putting pressure on the government. The government is ready to give MSP to the farmers but it also has a condition. The government has said that it will give MSP to the farmers but this guarantee will be available only on five crops. Farmers have rejected the government's proposal.

