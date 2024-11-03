Advertisement
DNA: First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years

Sonam|Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
Just like the Hindus of Bangladesh have stood up against fundamentalism... in the same way Kashmir has also rejected terrorism... I will also show you Kashmir's befitting reply to terrorism... but first let me show you the biggest picture of today. The pictures you are seeing on the video wall with me... these are from Khanyar in Srinagar... this is the same house burning in flames where a Pakistani terrorist was hiding... on getting information the security forces surrounded this area after which firing started between the terrorists and the soldiers.

