trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658885
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Foreign guests will come for G20!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Successful organization of G-20 will set a global narrative about India, anyway this summit is being held in India at a time when the whole world is looking at India with great hope regarding global problems. That's why, along with organizing the G-20, full care has also been taken that when the whole world looks at India, it should see India's global role as well as our culture and civilization.
Follow Us

All Videos

Will Modi really change the name of INDIA?
play icon14:35
Will Modi really change the name of INDIA?
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
play icon11:37
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
play icon36:3
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon5:9
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon1:39
"Will Only Agree To Trade Deal With India If...": Rishi Sunak

Trending Videos

Will Modi really change the name of INDIA?
play icon14:35
Will Modi really change the name of INDIA?
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
play icon11:37
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
play icon36:3
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon5:9
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon1:39
"Will Only Agree To Trade Deal With India If...": Rishi Sunak
g20 india 2023,g20 summit india,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,