DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

A controversy has erupted at the Sabir Pak Dargah in Roorkee during the annual Urs, over the gifting of Gangajal and the Bhagavad Gita to Pakistani visitors. Last year, the items were given as a sign of respect, but this year the Sajjada Nashin opposed the practice, sparking disagreement.