DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
41 laborers are stranded in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand for the last 11 days. Now a big pipe is being drilled and inserted inside the tunnel to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. The workers can be taken out through this pipe till late night today.
