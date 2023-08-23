trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652846
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
chandrayaan 3 landing successful: Indian Space Organization's Chandrayaan-3 has created history. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole. Earlier, Russia-America-China had landed on the Moon, but these countries also could not land on the Moon's South Pole.
Follow Us

All Videos

As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
play icon12:27
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
play icon2:42
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

Trending Videos

As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
play icon12:27
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
play icon2:42
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 landing successful or not,chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on moon,Chandrayaan 2,S Somanath,ISRO,PM Modi,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,Chandrayaan-3,Chandrayaan-3,chandrayaan 3 success,Narendra Modi,चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग,पीएम मोदी,नरेंद्र मोदी,एस सोमनाथ को पीएम मोदी का फोन,इसरो चीफ को पीएम मोदी का फोन,चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर पीएम मोदी का भाषण,pm modi speech on chandrayaan-3 success,सोमनाथ जी आपका तो नाम ही चंद्र से जुड़ा है इसलिए,इस तरह PM मोदी ने दी ISRO प्रमुख को बधाई,