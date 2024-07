videoDetails

DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

Hathras Stampede Case Update: 123 people lost their lives in the stampede that broke out during Baba Sakar's gathering in Hathras on July 2 and the report of the accident has come out today on the 7th day. Baba Sakar is the main culprit in the Hathras accident...but Baba has received the certificate of innocence from the government and the system. Baba has been acquitted in the investigation report of SIT.