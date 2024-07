videoDetails

DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed

Sonam | Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Raids are being conducted at all possible locations in search of Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, who is absconding after the stampede that killed 121 people after a satsang in Hathras. Akhilesh Yadav had also attended the satsang of Baba Sakar in January last year.