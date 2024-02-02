videoDetails

DNA: Hindu side to perform 5-time prayers at Gyanvapi

DNA: On Wednesday itself, the Varanasi Court had given permission to perform regular puja in the Vyas Ji basement located in the Gyanvapi complex. Which is proof that there was a temple in Gyanvapi…it is a temple and will remain a temple. Where now daily puja will be held with full rituals in the basement of Vyas ji. After 31 years, once again Hindus have got permission to worship in Gyanvapi temple. Because the lie was spread that there was a mosque instead of a temple in Gyanvapi. Whereas the devotees of Lord Shiva always believed that there was no temple in Gyanvapi, but by allowing the worship in the basement of Vyas ji, the Varanasi court has not only respected the faith of the devotees but also proved the truth of the existence of a temple in Gyanvapi. Also verified. This is a victory for the faith of Hindus but the decision of the Varanasi court is not based on faith but on evidence.