DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi

Sonam|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
On the same day the holy Amarnath Yatra began, a temple was attacked in Reasi, Jammu, and its idols were broken. On June 29, some unknown people attacked a Shiv temple in Dharamadi, Reasi. The idols of this temple were destroyed. This temple was about 11 years old. Not only were the idols broken in this temple, but attempts were made to damage the temple from inside. Information about the attack on the temple was received by the devotees who had come for darshan, after which tension has spread in the entire area.

