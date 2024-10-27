Advertisement
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Batenge Toh Katenge..This message of Yogi has created panic among the opponents i.e. Maha Aghadi... But the Hindus of Bangladesh have completely understood this message of Yogi. The huge crowd you are seeing... These are the Hindus of Bangladesh... who have come out on the streets demanding their security and their rights... These pictures are from Chittagong, Bangladesh... In this video, wherever you can see... you will see only people... Police was also present during the demonstration... But when the Hindus came out united... then the police of Bangladesh also just stood and watched.

