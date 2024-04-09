Advertisement
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
When some girls were stopped from making reels in the Mahakaleshwar temple complex of Ujjain, they started fighting with the women security personnel present there. Let us tell you that photography or videography is prohibited in the Mahakaleshwar temple complex. Reels are taking a heavy toll on the youth like a bad addiction.

