DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Anyway, India is the spice king of the whole world. But do you know that some products of two big spice companies of India have been banned in Hong Kong and Singapore. Singapore Food Agency and Hong Kong's The Center for Food Safety claimed that four products of Indian spice companies contain a special type of pesticide, which is dangerous for humans. One of these companies is Everest...Everest company's fish curry spice is currently banned.

