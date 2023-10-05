trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671416
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How did Cloudburst cause so much devastation in Sikkim?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Is the earthquake in Nepal responsible for the devastation caused by the cloud burst in Sikkim? This sounds strange but we are not making this claim. Geologists have made this claim and today we are doing a DNA test of this claim.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: What is Congress comeback plan?
play icon46:56
Taal Thok Ke: What is Congress comeback plan?
What will happen to Sanjay Singh in 5 days ED remand?
play icon8:31
What will happen to Sanjay Singh in 5 days ED remand?
'Justinder...': US Comedian's Not-So-Hilarious Take On Trudeau Amid Nijjar Killing Row
play icon1:42
'Justinder...': US Comedian's Not-So-Hilarious Take On Trudeau Amid Nijjar Killing Row
What happened to Sanjay Singh in Rouse Avenue Court?
play icon9:33
What happened to Sanjay Singh in Rouse Avenue Court?
Dalai Lama Expresses Sorrow As 14 People Killed, 102 Missing, & Over 3,000 Stranded Due To Floods
play icon1:29
Dalai Lama Expresses Sorrow As 14 People Killed, 102 Missing, & Over 3,000 Stranded Due To Floods

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: What is Congress comeback plan?
play icon46:56
Taal Thok Ke: What is Congress comeback plan?
What will happen to Sanjay Singh in 5 days ED remand?
play icon8:31
What will happen to Sanjay Singh in 5 days ED remand?
'Justinder...': US Comedian's Not-So-Hilarious Take On Trudeau Amid Nijjar Killing Row
play icon1:42
'Justinder...': US Comedian's Not-So-Hilarious Take On Trudeau Amid Nijjar Killing Row
What happened to Sanjay Singh in Rouse Avenue Court?
play icon9:33
What happened to Sanjay Singh in Rouse Avenue Court?
Dalai Lama Expresses Sorrow As 14 People Killed, 102 Missing, & Over 3,000 Stranded Due To Floods
play icon1:29
Dalai Lama Expresses Sorrow As 14 People Killed, 102 Missing, & Over 3,000 Stranded Due To Floods
sikkim flash floods,sikkim flash flood,sikkim flood,flash flood in sikkim,Sikkim floods,flood in sikkim,flash flood alert in sikkim,floods in sikkim,Sikkim news,Flash floods,sikkim flood alert,floods effect to sikkim,landslide in sikkim,sikkim flash flood news,sikkim flash flood today,sikkim floods 2023,Nepal earthquake,nepal earthquake sikkim,Nepal earthquake behind Sikkim disaster,live news,dna live,Earthquake alert,DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,Zee News,