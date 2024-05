videoDetails

DNA: How did Shahrukh Khan get heat stroke?

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan has been admitted to the hospital due to ill health. Shahrukh Khan became a victim of dehydration due to the heat. Shahrukh Khan came to Ahmedabad to support his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs. But in the heat of Ahmedabad, Shahrukh became a victim of dehydration, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad.