DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

Cyclone Dana hit Odisha’s coast last night with winds reaching speeds up to 110 km/hr. Unlike frequent cyclone damage in the USA, India has shown resilience and preparation in the face of natural disasters, minimizing the impact of Cyclone Dana. No lives were lost, showcasing India’s effective disaster management. Learn how India’s preparedness and timely response made all the difference.