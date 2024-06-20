videoDetails

DNA: How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Today in DNA, first of all we will talk about the floor test of Modi government. This floor test may or may not happen. But if it happens, it will happen on June 26, the date is absolutely confirmed. Yesterday again news came from the NDA meeting at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's house that there is no tussle over the Speaker. TDP and JDU have given a free hand to BJP. It is reported that BJP will keep its own speaker and the deputy speaker will be from its ally.