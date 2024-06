videoDetails

DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

The Kenyan government has decided that it will kill 1 million crows of Indian origin by poisoning them by the end of this year. A proper campaign for this has started. Now you must be wondering what harm have the crows done to the Kenyan government that they are being mass murdered… and why the order has been given to kill only crows of Indian origin?