DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Has the treasury of Himachal Pradesh dried up under the rule of Sukhu government? Because this is the first time in history that a date has passed but the salaries of the government employees of Himachal Pradesh have not arrived. One lakh sixty thousand government employees of Himachal Pradesh have been waiting for their salaries for three days.