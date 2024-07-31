videoDetails

DNA: How to differentiate real and fake Kanwariyas?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

We in DNA are showing you new pictures of Kanwar Yatra almost every day and also telling you the difference between real and fake Kanwariyas. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said yesterday that flowers will be showered on Kanwariyas from helicopters, but the Uttarakhand government has already done it. In Haridwar, Dhami government's helicopter showered flowers by making several rounds over Har Ki Pauri. At the same time, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami was washing the feet of Kanwariyas with Ganga water at Om Ghat. The Kanwariyas were delighted by the devotion of the Uttarakhand government.