Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today was the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting took place today on 102 seats in 21 states. The parties have now started campaigning for the second phase. This time technology is being used extensively in the election campaign. But at the same time, technology is also being misused in the election campaign. A few days ago, a deepfake video of Aamir Khan went viral in which he was seen asking for votes for the Congress party. Now a similar deepfake video of Ranveer Singh is also going viral.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon15:49
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Play Icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Play Icon47:32
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Play Icon00:28
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
Play Icon00:16
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch

Trending Videos

DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon15:49
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
play icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
play icon47:32
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
play icon0:28
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
play icon0:16
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch