Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail

| Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today Aam Aadmi Party has got supreme happiness. After 530 days or say 17 months, Supreme Court has granted conditional bail to Manish Sisodia on a bond of Rs. 10 lakhs.. It has clearly said that surrender your passport and appear at the police station on Monday and Thursday. Apart from this, there should be no attempt to tamper with witnesses and evidence. The court said that Sisodia's trial is getting delayed. And on this basis, he is granted bail. We will tell you what else the Supreme Court said, but after hearing the news of Manish Sisodia's bail, it seems as if Aam Aadmi Party has got oxygen. There was a rain of happiness in the drought. Sweets started being distributed. Satyamev Jayate slogans started being raised. In a way, Aam Aadmi Party is looking at Sisodia's bail as a big hope... that hope in which hopes are being seen from running the government in Delhi to Kejriwal's bail.