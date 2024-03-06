NewsVideos
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
In Ghaziabad, Drugs Department, Crime Branch and local police have busted a factory where fake medicines were being manufactured. In the raid, the Drugs Department has recovered fake medicines worth Rs 1 crore 10 lakh. When a common man goes to buy medicines, he faces the biggest problem. To identify whether a medicine is fake or genuine. Because, the manufacturers of fake medicines do this work so meticulously that it is difficult to identify the genuine and fake medicines.

