DNA: How to know if gold is real?

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
It is believed that gold purchased on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious. A shocking survey related to the purchase of gold has come to light. About 27 percent of the people in the country buy gold without seeing the hallmark. HallMarking is the process of checking the purity of gold. Due to lack of information about Hallmark, people also buy impure gold at expensive prices. Now the question is how to identify real and fake gold?

