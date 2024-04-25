Advertisement
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
All the political parties of our country, whether in power or in opposition, do not care about this incident. They only see political benefit in dividing Hindus and Muslims. Mangalsutra has been trending in the electoral politics of the country for the last three days

