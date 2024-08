videoDetails

DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

It rained again in the country's capital Delhi on Wednesday which shook the entire system. Moreover, this rain also exposed the reality of the new Parliament building. Amidst the rain, water started dripping from the roof of the new Parliament, due to which Akhilesh targeted the government.