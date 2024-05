videoDetails

DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

CM Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar has been arrested. Delhi Police was searching for Bibhav Kumar since the FIR was registered on May 16 on the complaint of Swati Maliwal. Bibhav Kumar was detained by the police in the morning. And on the other hand, Bibhav's lawyers filed an application for anticipatory bail in Tis Hazari Court of Delhi. The court rejected Bibhav's anticipatory bail plea considering it ineffective.