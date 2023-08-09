trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646580
DNA: How will there be 'dialogue' in the explosions of bullets and bombs?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Today, if you have also seen the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, you must have realized that the no-confidence motion was presented on the issue of Manipur. Manipur was also discussed, but on the pretext of this discussion, the opposition's focus remained on surrounding the Modi government. While the ruling party put all its energy into targeting the opposition alliance and the Gandhi family. That is, overall, more politics was seen than discussed on the issue of Manipur and this is the truth of the current politics, which finds opportunities for itself even in a humanitarian disaster like Manipur.

