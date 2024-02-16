trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722090
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
This morning the Congress party held a press conference in which Congress leader Ajay Maken made a sensational allegation that democracy has frozen under the rule of Modi government. Actually democracy was not frozen, rather four bank accounts of Congress were frozen. And all the bank accounts were not frozen. Only four bank accounts were frozen. After one and a half hour i.e. at 12.30, Congress's bank accounts were activated again.

