DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
There is a general election in Pakistan on 8 February, that is, the people of Pakistan will elect their new government. Competition in the elections is between Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party. But in the game of politics, Nawaz Sharif clean bowled Imran Khan today. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party Chief Imran Khan was today sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Special Court.

