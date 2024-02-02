videoDetails

DNA: Imran Khan's Party PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Election Symbol

| Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

DNA: How will a batsman in politics, whose bat has been snatched away, bat on the pitch? Same is the condition of the candidates of Imran Khan's party. Who can no longer contest elections on the symbol of BAT. Therefore, they have entered the fray as independent candidates, who have received different election symbols. Now we will analyze what effect this will have on Imran's party in the elections, but first you have to understand why the election symbol was snatched from PTI. PTI was supposed to hold internal elections for the post of Chairman under the party constitution, but it was not done. A complaint was made to the Election Commission of Pakistan, after investigation the Election Commission canceled the election symbol of PTI. PTI went to Peshawar High Court against the decision of the Election Commission, after which the election symbol was reinstated. But then the matter reached the Supreme Court of Pakistan, on January 13, 2024, the Supreme Court shocked PTI and accepted the decision of the Election Commission as correct. Now the election symbol of PTI has been canceled, and the leaders of PTI are appearing on different symbols. Independents are contesting the elections.