trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720727
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!

Sonam|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Pakistan Election Result 2024: The results of the general elections held in Pakistan have come, although how the elections were conducted and what kind of rigging took place in the results. We showed you pictures in this programme. Now the discussion in Pakistan is about the formation of a new government. Will Nawaz Sharif or Bilawal Bhutto form the government? Or will Imran Khan, who is imprisoned in jail, be able to form government? At present, three options are being discussed in the Pakistani media regarding government formation.

All Videos

DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Play Icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Play Icon08:03
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Play Icon01:19
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
Play Icon08:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
Play Icon00:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters

Trending Videos

DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
play icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
play icon8:3
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
play icon1:19
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
play icon8:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
play icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters