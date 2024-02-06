trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718546
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!

Sonam|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
More than 6 thousand candidates from 167 political parties of Pakistan are contesting in the elections. Even though the leaders of Imran Khan's party are contesting the elections as independents, it is believed that they have a strong hold on 40 to 50 seats. And these seats can go to Imran's party. Bilawal Bhutto's attitude is indicating that his steps are moving towards PTI. Because, about two and a quarter years ago, the government was formed in Pakistan with a coalition of 13 parties. At that time, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif was the Prime Minister and Bilawal Bhutto was the Foreign Minister in the coalition government.

