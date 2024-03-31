Advertisement
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan

Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
Indian Navy conducted an operation against pirates who hijacked an Iranian ship. Pirates had attempted to hijack the Iranian ship Al-Kambar 786 on March 28. As soon as information about this was received, the Indian Navy also became active. Indian Navy ships deployed in the Arabian Sea have been sent to help the Iranian ship. Indian Navy has also rescued 23 Pakistanis present in this Iranian ship.

